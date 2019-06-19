CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach Mayor Joe Benson will not run for reelection later this year, but another familiar face hopes to fill his seat.

Benson, who was elected in 2017, says his choice not to run is for personal reasons, and has nothing to do with the town or the job itself.

Benson says he wants more time to be able to reconnect with his daughter, and work on writing his second novel. He says he does want to stay involved in the town on a smaller scale.

Town councilwoman and mayor pro tem LeAnn Pierce announced in a video on Facebook that she would be running for mayor.