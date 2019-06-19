Carvana brings online car shopping to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wouldn’t we all love to be able to buy a car and have it at our door twenty four hours later?

A new kind of online shopping is coming to town. Carvana is bringing its services to Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

Thanks to Carvana, starting today, you can now order a car online and have shipped right to your door.

A spokeswoman from the company says you can shop more than 15,000 cars, plus get financing online.

The company works with more than a hundred markets throughout the country, so why did they choose Wilmington?

“Our goal is to really bring the new way to buy a car to as many people as possible,” spokeswoman Amy O’Hara said. “We’ve found that North Carolina has been a really welcoming market. We already have an established presence in a few other cities, so growing in the state just made sense.”

O’Hara says Carvana is also available in Asheville, Fayettevillle and Hickory.

She says you have a seven day period to test-drive the car.