Former athlete shot and killed in alleged drug deal gone wrong

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The shooting that killed former high school athlete Jacary Bethel is the result of a robbery during a drug deal, according to prosecutors.

The shooting happened Friday at around 10:30 p.m. at Cardinal Pointe Apartments in Shallotte.

- Advertisement -

Colby Pridgen, 16, is charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, carrying a concealed handgun, among other charges.

During Pridgen’s first court appearance on Wednesday, prosecutors said Jacary Bethel and his brother Javon Bethel, 17, Kasey Hollar, 19 and Jacary’s best friend Eyan Thomas, used social media to set up a meeting to buy Xanax from Pridgen.

The group planned to rob Pridgen during the meeting, prosecutors said.

Related Article: Dashcam video shows Wilmington man point gun at officer

The night of the meeting, Pridgen got in their car and sat in the backseat on the right, with Eyan in the middle and Jacary on the left behind the driver.

Prosecutors said Eyan leaned forward and Jacary reached across and put Pridgen in a headlock. The other teens then began hitting Pridgen.

Pridgen pulled out a gun and fired shots, hitting Bethel and Thomas. Pridgen fired another shot and took off.

Bethel died at the scene, Thomas is in the hospital in stable condition.

Javon Bethel and Kasey Hollar are both charged with kidnapping, common law robbery and conspiracy to commit common law robbery. They are being held under a $100,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

1 of 4

Pridgen is being held under a $1 million bond. No word yet on whether Thomas will face charges once released from the hospital.

According to an obituary posted online, a visitation for Jacary Bethel is planned for Friday night at the West Brunswick High School gymnasium from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.