Former Seahawk Casey Golden wins California League home run derby

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (WWAY)– Former UNCW baseball standout Casey Golden is now a member of the Colorado Rockies organization and showed on Tuesday that he can hit the long ball. Golden participated in the California League All-Star game and won the league’s home run derby.

Golden was drafted by the Rockies back in 2017 in the 20th round. He now plays for the Class A-Advanced team, the Lancaster JetHawks. The power hitting right hander has hit 63 home run during his three years of minor league baseball, which included 34 last season with the Asheville Tourists.

Golden won the CAA Player of the Year award in his senior season in the Seahawk colors.