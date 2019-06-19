Kelly’s big night on the mound leads Pleasure Island past Whiteville

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– It was the Zach Kelly show for Pleasure Island Post 129 on Wednesday night. The South Brunswick graduate pitched a complete game shutout striking out 12 hitters as they beat Whiteville Post 137, 4-0.

All of the runs in the ballgame were scored in the bottom of the 1st inning by Pleasure Island. Mason Phillips got the scoring started with a 2-RBI triple after both Branton Jernigan and Noah Dail reached.

Ashton Evans wasted no time adding to that lead. The Ashley high school product hit a home run down the line in left that would make it 4-0.

Whiteville Post 137 will be back in action tomorrow night taking on Hampstead Post 167. Pleasure Island Post 129 will take on Morehead City Post 46 on Saturday afternoon in a double-header.