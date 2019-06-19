New Hanover standout Blake Walston signs with Diamondbacks

PHOENIX, AZ (WWAY)– The whirlwind of a senior year continued for New Hanover High School standout Blake Walson on Wednesday evening. Walston signed his first professional baseball contract agreeing to a $2.45 million dollar deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The southpaw was instrumental in leading New Hanover to back to back State Championships this season. Walston was (13-0) on the season with a very low ERA of 0.46.

Walston will more than likely start his professional baseball career with the Missoula Osprey. The Osprey are the rookie league affiliate of the Diamondbacks in Montana.