Niko the support dog recovers following surgery

LELAND, NC (WWAY)–We have a positive update to the story of the emotional support dog, Niko.

Ron Ratley’s emotional support dog, Niko, was battling kidney cancer and was given months to live.

After support from viewers like you, his friends, and family Niko was able to have surgery to remove his kidney.

The surgery was a success.

Niko is still recovering but it brings Ratley joy knowing that Niko is home with him now. Ratley appreciates and thanks everyone who supported him through this process.

