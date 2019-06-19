Police identify body found behind dumpster

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police have identified a body discovered behind a dumpster in Wilmington on Tuesday morning.

A landscaper told WWAY he found the body of Brandon Williams, 23, propped up against a tree. He said at first it appeared to look like garbage.

The lawn care crew was working at Tara Court townhouses off S. 41st Street in Wilmington when they found Williams around 10:00 a.m.

The Wilmington Police Department does not suspect foul play.

Police are still waiting on preliminary test results to confirm a cause of death.