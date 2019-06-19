Police searching for homicide suspect

LUMBERTON, NC (WWAY)– Lumberton Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a murder suspect.

Homicide warrants have been issued for Jasmine Charnelle McLaurin, 27, who is accused of killing another woman.

Jamia Lashay Hill, 25, was found dead in her vehicle near a street light on June 10 around 10 p.m. on East 10th Street.

McLaurin is a black female, 5’2″ and weighs about 200 lbs.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jasmine Charnelle McLaurin is asked to report it immediately to the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.