Randy Aldridge shares really, really great news

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We have an exciting update on WWAY anchor Randy Aldridge.

After visiting the doctor Wednesday, Randy says he got “really, really, great news.”

Randy says the doctor’s report showed no evidence of cancer in his prostate or lymph nodes. He said the treatment worked just as the doctors had hope.

There is still one spot of concern remaining that will be checked in the next few weeks.

Randy says he is well on the road to recover and could be back with us soon.

Randy announced in February he would take leave as he battled stage 3 cancer.

Throughout his fight with the disease, he has been an advocate for others to get preventative tests for colorectal types of cancer.

You can show Randy some love and see his progress on his Facebook page.