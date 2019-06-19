Sharks come up just short against Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (Wilmington Sharks)– The Wilmington Sharks went back and fourth with the Morehead City Marlins Wednesday night, but ultimately fell 7-6 at Big Rock Stadium. The loss dropped the Sharks to 7-11 overall on the season on 0-5 in the season series with the Marlins.

After each starting pitcher struck out the side in the first, the Sharks struck first with one out in the top of the second when Clemson teammates James Parker and Chad Fairey hit back-to-back singles. CJ Conrad followed with a three-run home run to put the Sharks up 3-0. The Marlins added two in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 3-2.

Steven Curry led off the top of the third with a walk and advanced to third on a double by Jacob Plastiak. Clemente Inclan then hit a sacrifice fly to score Curry and extend the Sharks lead to 4-2. Jordan Shulefand and Dusty Baker led off the bottom of the inning with back-to-back home runs to tie the game at four.

With two outs in the top of the fifth, Plastiak hit a solo home run to put the Sharks back on top 5-4. The Marlins answered right back when Jack Harris hit a double to lead off the bottom of the inning. Hunter Shepherd drove him home with another double to tie it at five. Shepherd advanced to third on a wild pitch and then came in to score on another wild pitch to give the Marlins a 6-5 lead.

Cory Everett singled to lead off the top of the sixth for the Sharks. James Parker then drew a walk. Everett advanced to third on a passed ball. With one out, Parker stole second and Everett took off from third on the throwdown to score the tying run. With one out in the bottom of the inning, Baker hit a solo home run to give the Marlins the lead back.

The Sharks and the Marlins will return to the Shark Tank Thursday night for Thirsty Thursday presented by 98.7 Coastal Carolinas Modern Rock. Mike Picollo (0-1, 9.95) will start on the mound for the Sharks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05PM with the gates opening at 6:00PM.