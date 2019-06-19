Two men hurt in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people were hurt in a shooting Tuesday night in north Wilmington, according to Wilmington Police.

Police responded to a shotspotter alert around 10:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Princess Place Drive.

- Advertisement -

Police set up a crime scene in the Prince Mini Mart parking lot at 30th Street and Princess Place Drive.

A lieutenant on scene told WWAY that two young males were shot near the convenience store.

They have been transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies aided police in the response.

Wilmington Police told WWAY the investigation is on-going.