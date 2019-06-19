UNCW infielder Greg Jones picks up another All-American honor

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)– Former UNCW standout infielder Greg Jones earned his second All-America honor when he earned a spot on the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings third-team squad.

Jones was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-America team earlier in the week.

Jones adds his second All-America nod to an impressive season haul that included Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year and tournament Most Outstanding Player awards and first-team All-CAA and NCCSIA (All-State) honors. He was also an ABCA All-East region first-team honoree.

The Cary, N.C., native was selected with the 22nd pick overall by the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this month and has signed with the organization. He is playing with the Hudson Valley Renegades of the New York-Penn League.