WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One man is in custody after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Wilmington.

According to Wilmington Police, it happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 200 block of S. 11th St.

- Advertisement -

Police say one man was injured, but no word yet on his condition. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Police are on the scene investigating.

We will have more details as they become available.