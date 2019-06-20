21 indicted in NC for used cooking oil theft ring

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – A total of 21 people have been indicted in relation to what federal prosecutors said is a multi-state crime ring that aimed to steal used cooking oil and sell it for profit.

U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr. announced Thursday the indictments of the 21 people on conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen good and money laundering charges.

The group would use box trucks to steal used cooking oil from restaurants in North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia before transporting it to a warehouse in Durham, federal officials said.

From there, the oil would be moved to New Jersey to be sold.

