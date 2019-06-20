‘Elevator Lady’ Cherie Berry presents Wilmington facility with award

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington business received a prestigious award on Thursday, recognizing it as one of the safest facilities in the state.

Acme Smoked Fish Corporation is now a Star Site, the only one within the seafood industry in the United States. The Star Site certification is designed to recognize employers who have implemented effective safety and health management systems.

According to the N.C. Department of Labor, there are currently 250,000 employer-based businesses in the state, and just 151 Star Sites.

The award was presented by the elevator expert herself, North Carolina Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry.

“The bottom line profits of a company depend upon having a safe and healthy workplace,” Berry said. “Because when you do, and the employees are invested in that workplace and those programs, there’s better productivity, better morale, better employee relationships. Everything is better.”

Acme co-CEO Adam Caslow says it means a great deal to receive the safety award.

“In order for us to facilitate sustainable growth, we had to make sure we were taking care of our most important asset, our employees,” Caslow said.

Acme processes more than 10 million pounds of cold smoked salmon per year in their 100,000 square foot New Hanover County Facility.