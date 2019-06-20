NCDOT: Kerr Ave. construction expected to be done by early fall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The road work that has been going on in Wilmington for almost four years now has a construction update.

According to the State Transportation Department, the work along Kerr and Market Street seems to have an end in sight.

- Advertisement -

A spokeswoman says contractors are working on installing signals, drainage, medians, and sidewalks before adding some finishing touches, including paving.

She says when the work is completed, Kerr Avenue will be four lanes wide at the point of intersection with Market Street.

She says they hope all work is finished by early Fall.