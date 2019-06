James Beard Award semi-finalist Chef Dean Neff, locally known partly for his time as chef at Pinpoint restaurant in Wilmington, is sharing some trade secrets from the sea.

Today, he taught WWAY’s Donna Gregory how to shuck an oyster, the right way.

Neff is hosting dinner pop-ups this weekend and next.

Summer Solstice Dinner Pop-Ups are being held at 5:00 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. at Love, Lydia Bakery at 1502 S. 3rd St. in Wilmington.

Here’s more information.