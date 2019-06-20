Light bulb sparks fire at West Bladen High School

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY)– No injuries were reported as a result of a small electrical fire Thursday morning at West Bladen High School, shortly after school personnel arrived to work at 7:30 a.m.

A short burst of flames came from one of the ceiling lights in the main gym. The light bulb fell to the floor and melted a rubber practice mat used for cheerleading practice. A school custodian was able to extinguish the fire.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters were on scene to access the fire which was contained to the mat in the gym. Bladen County Schools’ maintenance personnel placed floor fans in the gym to dissipate the smoke.

An area in center court approximately 6 feet by 6 feet was damaged and will need to be repaired or replaced.