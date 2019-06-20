Man swimming after boat drowns in Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A man drowned Thursday morning in Southport while trying to get to his drifting boat.

It happened at the South Harbour Village Marina on Fish Factory Road.

- Advertisement -

Southport Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Johnson said the call came in at 8:40 a.m.

Johnson said it happened when a boat got loose from its anchor and the man tried to swim to it.

Johnson said the person who called 911 saw the man swim after his boat, go under and never resurface.

Fire crews found the body just after 9:00 a.m.

No word yet on the man’s identity.