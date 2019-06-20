Meeting planned to discuss improving intersections near Shallotte

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Department of Transportation is hosting a meeting Monday to discuss a proposed project to improve two intersections of U.S. 17 in Brunswick County.

According to the NCDOT, the project aims to improve traffic flow at the intersections of U.S. 17 at Main Street/Frontage Road NW, north of Shallotte, and U.S. 17 at Main Street/ Old Shallotte Road, south of Shallotte.

NCDOT proposes crews construct a reduced conflict intersection. It is designed to reduce potential collisions for vehicles and pedestrians by allowing drivers from a side road to only turn right.

To go the other direction, or cross the highway, drivers would pull into a dedicated lane to make a U-turn and then go straight or turn right at the intersection.

The public meeting will be held Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shallotte Town Hall at 110 Cheers Street. You can drop in anytime during the meeting to learn about the proposal and ask questions. There will not be a formal presentation.

Maps of the proposal area can be found at the NCDOT Public Meetings website. As additional information becomes available it may also be viewed on the NCDOT Project website.