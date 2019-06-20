NC teen finishes high school early; earns more than $1.5M in scholarships

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) — Ny’Quasia Brown, a native of New Bern, N.C. has graduated from high school at the age of 16 and has earned more than $1.5 million in scholarships.

The White Oak High School graduate will attend North Carolina Central University in the fall.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve always wanted to go to an HBCU (historically black college or university),” Brown said. “When I started doing my research, I looked at colleges that ranked high in the nation where I knew I could also get a great education.”

According to a release from North Carolina Central University, the school was at the top of her list and she quickly confirmed her enrollment with the university. Brown intends to obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, and upon graduation she wants to attend NCCU’s law school.

Click here to read more at WNCN.