NC teen finishes high school early; earns more than $1.5M in scholarships

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) — Ny’Quasia Brown, a native of New Bern, N.C. has graduated from high school at the age of 16 and has earned more than $1.5 million in scholarships.
The White Oak High School graduate will attend North Carolina Central University in the fall.
“I’ve always wanted to go to an HBCU (historically black college or university),” Brown said. “When I started doing my research, I looked at colleges that ranked high in the nation where I knew I could also get a great education.”
According to a release from North Carolina Central University, the school was at the top of her list and she quickly confirmed her enrollment with the university. Brown intends to obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, and upon graduation she wants to attend NCCU’s law school.