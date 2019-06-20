Regional meeting held to discuss water treatment options for north Brunswick County

Bolivia, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday, representatives from the Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer (H2GO), the County of Brunswick, and Towns of Belville, Leland, and Navassa came together to discuss water and sewer concerns in the northern part of Brunswick County. This is according to a joint press release from county staff.

“There was a genuine spirit of cooperation and a common goal from all parties to provide high quality water treated by reverse osmosis to the residents,” said county administrators.

In the past, the majority of the board of H2Go were against a reverse osmosis plant. According to what was said in this meeting, the idea of a regional system is something commissioners may agree on.

The fight for bringing a reverse osmosis treatment plant led to a vote to transfer assets of the utility to the town of Belville in November 2017. That vote was challenged by the newly elected H2Go board and it led to an injunction on the project that was supported by the town of Leland. In April, a judge ruled against the town of Belville and that asset transfer.

“The group agreed to provide conceptual information for enhancing collaboration and achieving regionalization to their elected boards and plan to meet again in July,” said administrators in the release.

WWAY is reaching out to public officials regarding this possible solution to end the lawsuits over the asset transfer and reverse osmosis plant project.