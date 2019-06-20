Remains of Nash County soldier, presumed dead in 1953, return from North Korea

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WTVD) — The remains of a soldier who was presumed dead in North Korea in 1953 are finally coming home.

Pfc. William Hoover Jones, who is one of two soldiers whose remains have been returned by the North Korean government, and since identified, is being returned to Rocky Mount.

The remains of Jones, who went missing-in-action during the Korean War on Nov. 26, 1950, and was presumed dead on Dec. 31, 1953, arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Thursday morning.

RDU Fire Rescue provided a water cannon salute.

The public stood with the fallen soldier’s family, as well as local officials, during the ceremony.

