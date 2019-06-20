Wilmington teens accused of ‘trashing’ Walmart, assaulting employees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two Wilmington teenagers face charges, accused of trashing a local Walmart.

Wilmington Police responded to the Walmart on Sigmon Road around 1:15 Thursday morning.

According to WPD’s twitter, the glass doors to the garden center were smashed, multiple gas grills were damaged and items were tossed off shelves from the electronics section to the garden section.

The teens also allegedly assaulted a security team member and loss prevention officer.

Nathan Lewis and Gary Sikes, both 17, are charged with damage to real property, damage to personal property, two counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing.