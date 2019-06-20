WWAY hosts annual Senior Expo at Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Southeastern North Carolina is a hub of activity for seniors. And today the WWAY Senior Expo sponsored by Lower Cape Fear Hospice gives you a chance to learn about various services and activities for seniors around the area.

This WWAY Senior Expo is today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Independence Mall in Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

The free event features dozens of local businesses and local organizations providing attendees with information on products and services designed to help improve the health and lifestyles of Wilmington-area seniors.

As an attendee, you can expect the vendors to provide product information, senior-focused merchandise, services for seniors, free health screenings, healthy cooking demonstrations, live entertainment, interactive fitness classes and much more!

You can also meet members of the WWAY NEWS team and watch WWAY NEWS at Noon broadcast live from the event!

Click here for more information at WWAYSenior.com