Apartments at Jervay under repairs, Glen Apartments deemed public nuisance

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been months since families were displaced from several apartments around Wilmington because of damage from Hurricane Florence.

WWAY checked in with a few apartments to see how repairs were coming.

- Advertisement -

The site manager for the Jervay Apartments says they are still working on repairs. She says they hope to call residents back for placements around mid-July.

Over at The Glen Apartments, the gate to the complex was locked. The city of Wilmington is now calling the complex a public nuisance.

They left a public notice at the front gate.

WWAY has reached out to the city for more information.