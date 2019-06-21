Child dies after fall from Lowell trampoline park’s rock climbing wall, police say

GASTONIA, NC (WSOC)– A 12-year-old boy has died after falling at a trampoline park in Gaston County, police told our affiliate WSOC Friday morning.

The incident happened Wednesday night as the boy was climbing the rock wall at the Altitude Trampoline Park in Lowell. He reportedly fell about 10-15 feet.

On Friday, a sign on the front door said the park was closed “due to an injury at the park and out of respect to the family.”

On Thursday, the company’s executive vice president of global operations, Courtney Wilde, said the company was staying in contact with the family but declined to provide updates on the child’s condition, citing a desire to protect the family’s privacy.

