‘Drought’ film continues to progress after Florence delays production

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A couple years ago we told you about a film called “Drought.”

The creators, Hannah Black and Megan Petersen, entered and won the “Hometown Heroes” Film Competition in 2017. Now they’re almost done.

Winning the contest helped fund their production, but they still need a little help. They are accepting donations for the next eight days.

- Advertisement -

Black and Petersen live in Wilmington. They explained that Hurricane Florence slowed them down, but with just more than a week left they are confident that they will be able to compensate.

“Our tagline for fundraising was ‘Let’s make it rain!’ Petersen said. “But then it really did rain during production. Hurricane Florence hit with five days left of shooting.”

“All of those funds will go to sound design and score and color correction and any additional funds in these last eight days will go to marketing,” Black said.

Both of the filmmakers agree that this production belongs to Wilmington, and they are merely the puppeteers.

If you’d like to contribute visit their Seed and Spark page.