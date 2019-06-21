Evergreen man accused of stealing from scene of deadly fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man whose wife died earlier this month when their home caught on fire in Evergreen, notified the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office that several items, including firearms, were stolen from his home after the fire.

The fire happened on June 8 at a home on Princess Ann Road.

- Advertisement -

Investigators say David Travis Nance lived across the street from the couple and was on the scene at the time of the fire.

Detectives searched Nance’s home and located the stolen property. The sheriff’s office says eight guns, nine knives, keys to vehicles, ammunition and accessories for the firearms were seized from Nance.

Nance faces several charges.

His bond is set at $275,000.