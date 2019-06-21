Greenfield Grind skate park is undergoing some changes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s Greenfield Grind skate park is the perfect place to skate your blues away on a variety of ramps and rails, but changes are on the way.

The city says it will end the $3 entry fee on July 1. The park will also no longer be staffed.

- Advertisement -

The park will be closed next week for maintenance, including power washing and installing cameras.

Jamal Pollock skates here often. He said he is looking forward to these changes.

“Coming from paying $2 to $3 and having to wear helmets and pads, this is the best thing that could happen really,” Pollock said. “It’s a really cool thing, because this community is pretty big. We’re just all hyped.”

Pollock said he is excited for the skating community in Wilmington to grow.