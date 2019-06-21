Man shot while allegedly breaking into Whiteville home

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Whiteville Police are investigating a shooting that happened during a breaking and entering on Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. at a home on Baldwin Circle.

- Advertisement -

The suspect, identified as Kenneth Gray Ford, Junior, 44, allegedly broke into the home and hit one resident in the head with a heavy object. Another resident then shot at the suspect and hit him in the arm.

Ford is charged with larceny, assault on a female, discharing a weapon into an occupied building, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, breaking and entering and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Ford is being held under a $250,000 bond.