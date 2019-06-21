Mark Scalf speaks at Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame luncheon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Recently retired UNCW baseball head coach Mark Scalf took time of his day on Friday to serve as the keynote speaker at the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame luncheon.

Scalf has spent the past 28 seasons at the helm of the UNCW baseball program. In 2019, he led the Diamond Hawks to yet another CAA Tournament title. The former UNCW second baseman was won the conferences coach of the year award five different times.

Coach Scalf announced back on February 13th that he was going to be retiring from his position as head coach. He see’s the time he has coming up in retirement as a chance to enjoy the simpler things life has to offer.

“It will give me some time with other folks around town, people that have been great supporters of our program,”says Scalf. “I can sit and watch games with them no matter the sport, I’ll have the chance to do things I hadn’t had the opportunity to do in the past.”

Mark Scalf’s official final day as the head coach of UNCW Baseball is September 1st.