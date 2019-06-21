Public comment on proposed voter rule changes

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY)– The State Board of Elections is seeking public comment on proposed rule changes to voter ID laws which would require photo ID for absentee voting.

The State Board is required to develop temporary rules by July 1, and permanent rules by January 1 of next year.

Photo ID is not required in any election in 2019.

Starting next year, North Carolina voters will be asked to provide photo identification when voting in-person or absentee-by-mail, with some exceptions.

A public hearing on the proposed rules will take place in Raleigh in the Third Floor Board Room at the State Board of Elections on 430 North Salisbury Street.

It will take place at 1 p.m. on July 11.

Public comment is open until July 12.