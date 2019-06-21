Taylor’s Blueberry Farm to hold Farm Day event Saturday

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A few weeks ago we told you how Taylor’s Blueberry Farm in Brunswick County is having a tough time with production this year, but that won’t stop them from being a fun destination on Saturday.

Taylor’s will hold its Farm Day Event. Sixty vendors and a blacksmith will be there. Pony and hayrides, games, food trucks and much more will also be available.

- Advertisement -

You can stop by between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 1719 Honey Do Ln. in Leland.

Kids can play all day for $3. Adults are free.