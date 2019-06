WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Police are asking for the public’s help looking for a man that has been missing since Wednesday.

Brandon Carnine, 21, was last seen on June 19, at 6:15 p.m. near Fresh Market.

Police describe Carnine as 6′ tall, with a slim build, and weighing 185 lbs.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact WPD at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.