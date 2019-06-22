After dry spring, rain can’t dampen Farm Day

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — After a trying spring that led to a limited crop, Taylor’s Blueberry Farm in Brunswick County kicked off summer with Farm Day on Saturday.

Families came out to enjoy 60 vendors, a food truck, pony and hayrides over blueberry ice cream and slushies.

Linda Taylor owns the farm near Leland with her family. She said there was a ton of hard work that went into Farm Day, but that it was definitely a success.

“It rained, which kinda worried us all: my family, vendors, everybody,” Taylor said. “But it ended up being an awesome event. Had family, friends, a lot of new people we’ve met. It’s just been awesome.”

The Taylors say they could not have pulled off Farm Day without support from the community, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the vendors.