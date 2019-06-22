Beasley delivers her first “State of the Judiciary” speech

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s new chief justice is ready to talk about her vision for the state court system and ways to modernize it.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley planned to deliver a “State of the Judiciary” address on Saturday at the North Carolina Bar Association’s annual meeting in Asheville.

Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Beasley to the top post in the judicial branch in March, making her the first black woman as the state’s chief justice. She served as a District Court judge and later a Court of Appeals judge before then-Gov. Beverly Perdue appointed her to become a Supreme Court associate justice in 2012.

The chief justice’s position opened up with the resignation of then-Chief Justice Mark Martin from the seven-member court.