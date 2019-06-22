Case of the missing Fort Caswell historical marker

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (STARNEWS) — Call in Sherlock Holmes. It’s the case of the missing historical marker — again.

Just a few months after it was discovered the Lumina Pavilion historical marker in Wrightsville Beach had disappeared after Hurricane Florence, one of the two markers for Fort Caswell has gone missing.

- Advertisement -

The marker, which has stood near Southport-Supply Road at N.C. 133 since 1950, was reportedly knocked over sometime after Florence hit the region last September, according to Ansley Wegner, who runs the state’s Highway Historical Marker program.

Wegner said the N.C. Department of Transportation told her they moved it out of the way to conduct recovery work, while another source reported seeing it pulled down with chains by contractors.

Read more here.