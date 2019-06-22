Hundreds of books sold at New Hanover County Library Beach Reads Sale

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Reading a book on the beach is a relaxing summer hobby but it can be a little pricey.

That’s why New Hanover County Library’s Northeast location held its Beach Reads Book on Saturday featuring mass market paperbacks books for for just 50 cents each.

- Advertisement -

Trish Hatcher is the book sale coordinator. She said this event isn’t necessarily their biggest, but it’s definitely an important one.

“It’s just a great way to get books easily in the hands of people,” Hatcher said. “Our large book sales obviously reach more people but at this donation price it’s easy to get the books out.”

Hatcher said all of the books sold were donated to the library.