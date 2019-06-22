UNCW grants 28 high schoolers opportunity to learn about STEAM majors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– UNCW wants to make college an attainable reality for high schoolers that could be first generation college students.

Twenty-eight 9th and 10th grade students from Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties were selected to participate in the week long STEAM team program. It is designed to expose the students to the wide array of majors that they could potentially study in the future including science, technology, entrepreneur, engineering, mathematics and art .

“Every single session we’re asking the faculty and the leaders to talk about their own story, what they studied to get where they are, and what the students can do with what they’re studying to just [help them] think outside the box,” Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Michelle Scatton-Tessier said.

As a first generation college student, Scatton-Tessier says she’s passionate about helping these students excel.

“This academic program is free to the student and the parents so we’re really catching a populations that don’t have access to the different pieces that we offer on campus that have an expense tag attached to them,” Scatton-Tessier said.