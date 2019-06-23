Masonboro.org needs volunteers for July 4 island cleanup

MASONBORO ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Each year Masonboro Island is a popular place to celebrate Independence Day.

The uninhabited island is only reachable by boat, but that won’t stop people from sailing in by the hundreds. This often leads to a need for extensive clean-up by volunteers.

- Advertisement -

Masonboro.org was formed to maintain the island. Tom Hackler is the president. He said they are in good shape for daytime volunteers, but could use some more hands for the evening shift.

“We still are in need of some late afternoon volunteers, 4:00 until closing,” Hackler said. “It generally winds down by sundown. Everybody’s basically ready to get off the island by then. We’re usually the last ones there.”

If you would like to contribute to their cause whether it’s by donation or volunteering, please visit their website to sign up.