Voluntary recall for frozen blackberries sold in North Carolina and other states

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you bought a brand of frozen blackberries at an area Wal-Mart or Save-a-Lot you should know the FDA has issued a notice of a voluntary recall on the items.
Alma Pak of Alma, Georgia is recalling specific lots of product containing frozen blackberries due to the potential of being contaminated with Norovirus.
FDA testing of frozen blackberries was reported to have tested positive for Norovirus. The FDA notes that these brands of frozen blackberries were sold in North Carolina in the past months.
Norovirus is a highly contagious virus. Consumption of product contaminated with Norovirus may cause acute onset of symptoms of gastroenteritis including severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Less common symptoms are low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and fatigue.
Although most symptoms end within 48 hours, the elderly, young children and immunocompromised persons may develop prolonged, or more severe symptoms.
Specific lot information is as follows:
|Product
|UPC Code
|Retailer
|Lot Number
|Expiry Date
|Distributed to select stores in:
|Distribution Dates:
|16 oz Great Value Frozen Blackberries
|078742-431017
|Walmart
|AP1555
AP1640
AP1655
|1/25/2021
3/07/2021
4/08/2021
|AZ, FL, GA, NC, PR, SC, VA, WV
|1/31-2019 – 5/31/2019
|12 oz Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries
|051933-34784-7
|Save-A-Lot
|AP 1700
|4/22/2021
4/23/2021
4/24/2021
|FL, NC, NY, TN, WI
|5/5/2019 – 5/15/2019
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall. Impacted retailers have removed these products from store shelves. The FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the issue.