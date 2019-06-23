Whiteville police lieutenant loses home to evening house fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A home fire overnight has left a Whiteville police lieutenant and his family without a home.

Officials say Whiteville fire crews responded to 117 E. Clay Street around 9:00 p.m. The home belonged to police Lt. Andre Jackson according to the city.

Jackson and his family were home at the time according to officials. Fire officials say crews saw heavy fire and smoke conditions arriving on scene.

Both residents made it out safely with both family dogs. Residents of the adjacent duplex were also home at the time and escaped without injury.

“Lt. Jackson and his wife have lost everything they own,” was posted to the city’s Facebook page. “Lt. Jackson has served the citizens of the City of Whiteville and Columbus County for over 20 years.

Red Cross is assisting both families and no injuries were reported by fire crews.

Donations will be accepted at the Whiteville Police Department.

Lt. Jackson’s clothing sizes: (2x men’s shirt) (42 waist pants) (10 shoes)

Lieutenant Jackson’s wife’s clothing sizes: (Womens large shirts) (size 10 pants) (8.5 shoes)