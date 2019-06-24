Big cat sanctuary begins construction in Fair Bluff

FAIR BLUFF, NC (WWAY) — A wild cat rescue sanctuary is closer to becoming a reality in Fair Bluff, as crews start on the first stages of construction.

The idea for Shizzy’s Wildcat Rescue dates back to 2013. Founder Shazir Haque says the mission is to rescue wild cats big and small that are being kept as pets, circus performers, or are stuck in other similar situations.

- Advertisement -

Haque says he chose Fair Bluff for the location due to the economic need after Hurricane Matthew. Some may worry that flooding from future storms may pose problems. Haque says he has a plan to keep the animals safe.

“We’re going to have two propane generators on the property that are elevated so that we can continue operations as if nothing happened at all,” Haque said. “We’re going to elevate all of the den boxes and platforms… higher than what the flood line was whenever Florence and Matthew came by.”

Haque says he plans to open by August of 2020 and there are plenty of volunteer events to help them get ready.

Related Article: Fair Bluff planning board approves big cat sanctuary site plans

Click here for more information.