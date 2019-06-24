Man allegedly assaults woman with gun

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A man is in jail after allegedly forcing himself into his ex-girlfriend’s home and beating her early yesterday morning.
Officers responded to McKoy Drive in reference to a disturbance with weapons around 3 a.m. in Whiteville.
Claudis Junior Faulk allegedly forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home,
Faulk allegedly forced her outside at gunpoint and attempted to get her into a car after punching her multiple times with his hands and with the gun.
The victim’s roommate intervened and held Faulk at gunpoint until police arrived.
Faulk was arrested and charged with first degree burglary, second degree kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $102,500.00.