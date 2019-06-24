Preparations for scaled-down Independence Day celebration at Camp Lejeune underway

Celebrating America’s birthday is a longstanding tradition aboard Camp Lejeune but this year only DOD cardholders and their guests will be able to access the facility due to challenges presented as the base continues to recover from Hurricane Florence.

Also among the changes, the event will be held at a new location, Onslow Beach, on July 4.

Officials sat the evening will begin with music from singer-songwriter, and US Marine, Mike Corrado, followed by the fireworks display.

Camp Lejeune has released a checklist of what to and what not to bring.

