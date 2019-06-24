Wilmington Police reviewing use of force after College Road brawl

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police tased a man during a large brawl that broke out in the parking lot of a music venue on Sunday morning, now they’re reviewing the use of force during the arrest.

Police say more than 150 people were outside The Monk on S. College Road when a large fight broke out, involving 15 to 20 people.

Wilmington Police, UNCW Police, the NC Highway Patrol and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office all responded.

According to a news release, as officers attempted to break up the fight and disperse the crowd many people became unruly and wouldn’t comply.

While in the process of arresting Katina Walker, 27, another woman, Denasia Greene, 21, allegedly broke through the crowd and hit Walker with a glass bottle.

Police arrested Greene. During this time, Angeleos Williams, 35, attempted to pull Greene and Walker away from officers. Police say after Williams failed to comply with officers commands, they tased him and arrested him.

Walker was transported to NHRMC.

Police say someone else in the crowd also had a taser, but it’s unclear whether they deployed it during the incident.

Police say it’s standard protocol to review the use of force.

Police arrested Katina Marie Walker charging her with disorderly conduct, affray and resisting arrest.

21-year-old Denasia Kalidra Greene was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, affray and resisting arrest.​

Police charged Angeleos Roamel Williams with resisting arrest.