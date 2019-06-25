A game-changer: $1.9B complex will house soccer stadium in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — It’s being called a “game-changer” in downtown Raleigh, and on Tuesday, those behind the ambitious project revealed details of the plan.

It’s called “Downtown South,” an entertainment district on 55 acres at downtown Raleigh’s southern edge, at S. Saunders Street and Interstate 40.

Images released from the Visit Downtown South website show renderings for a development that includes a 20,000-seat, open-air soccer stadium surrounded by street-level retail, office space, and housing.

“This is going to be something that’s going to be very unique to our city,” developer John Kane said. “It’s going to change the gateway into the city at South Saunders. It’s going to really be a game-changer, I think, for our city, and it’s going to be a game-changer for that part of our city. The Southeast Raleigh sector has not had the love that it needs, and we’re going to try and give it that love.”

