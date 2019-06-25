Action heats up on day 2 of the Flight 22 Fred Lynch Invitational

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–There were 66 teams in action on Monday in day two of the 8th annual Flight 22 Fred Lynch Invitational. Games were held at four different locations throughout the Cape Fear, with tons of college coaches in attendance.

It is not only varsity teams taking part, there is a separate tournament going on as well for JV teams to get equal playing time. Flight 22 founder and Elite head coach Nate Faulk says at the end of the day it is all about the kids.

“We are happy with the amount of college coaches that have come through,”said Faulk. “That is our main focus and the platform were trying to create for these kids.”

Tuesday will begin bracket play with each team trying to bring home the title. The boys championship game will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Laney High School in the new gym. The girls title game is set to begin at 5:10 at Laney in the auxiliary gym.

You can check out the full schedule for Tuesday’s action right here on Tourney Machine.